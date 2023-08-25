One of Vancouver’s favourite spots for vegan eats has finally opened its new location.

Kokomo, which operates three locations around Metro Vancouver, recently shuttered its original Gore Street spot after six years. Now, the eatery is ready for its next chapter with a new location in East Vancouver.

The new Kokomo is located at 3435 Commercial Street, right next to Flourist, and officially opens today, August 25.

Designed by a close friend of the business, Simon Montgomery, the Commercial Street location is open-concept and features pops of pink, rounded edges, tilework, and plenty of natural light.

“Our position in the market as a vegan cafe is unique because we don’t position ourselves as

that. Our mission is to serve up incredibly delicious and exciting food, and it just so happens to be plant-based, packed with whole foods,” Kokomo founder Katie Ruddell told us back when this project was initially announced.

And it really is the food that keeps bringing people back to Kokomo – which, in turn, has allowed the business to grow so much over the past couple of years.

This location will feature Kokomo’s signature veggie-packed bowls, like the ever-popular Coastal Macro, Beet Poké Macro, Almond Noodle Salad, and Golden Laksa Noodles, just to name a few. We tried the Enchilada Salad Bowl – a definite must-try!

It will also be home to the Kokomo Burger, fries, and onion rings (along with all the dips) made with an Impossible patty, as well as its take on a fast-food classic, the McKokomo. This handheld is made with a crispy patty with lettuce and mayo on a brioche bun.

Kokomo Commercial Street will also serve a lineup of the brand’s fresh-pressed juice, kombucha, acai bowls, and smoothies, along with caffeinated beverages, like lattes and matcha (all made with plant-based milk alternatives, of course). This location also has a lineup of baked goods from local spot Turf.

To celebrate the opening of the Commercial Street spot, Kokomo will be offering free Kokomo Burgers on Thursday, August 31, while supplies last.

If you can’t get to the new location, you can order Kokomo for delivery, now available exclusively through DoorDash (with free delivery when you order through the Kokomo website).

Kokomo Commercial Street officially opens today, August 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Address: 3435 Commercial Street, Vancouver

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean