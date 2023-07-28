Brunch fans, listen up! Jam Cafe is almost ready to welcome you into its brand-new North Vancouver location.

Set to open at 110 – 100 1st Street E in Lower Lonsdale, the new 3,000 sq ft Jam location will offer seats for around 75 people.

This fresh North Shore eatery will also have a large breakfast bar and, eventually, down the line, a patio as well.

The local brand is famous for its photo-worthy dishes like Pulled Pork Pancakes, Chicken French Toast, Green Eggs and Ham, Red Velvet Pancakes, and the iconic Charlie Bowl, to name a few.

Jam Cafe currently operates restaurants in Vancouver (on Beatty and in Kitsilano) and in Victoria.

The new North Vancouver location will offer the same rustic interior the other branches have. Think vintage items and homemade signage.

Dished is told Jam Cafe will aim to open the North Vancouver location in early August. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date once it’s confirmed.

Jam Cafe – North Vancouver

Address: 110 – 100 1st Street E, North Vancouver

