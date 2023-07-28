South Granville Bakery: New kosher bakery opens in South Granville
South Granville, while not typically included on lists of foodie destinations in the city, happens to have a lot of great neighbourhood spots worth seeking out.
From Breakfast Table to The Stable House Bistro there are a lot of places worth checking out in the area.
A brand new spot joining the South Granville area is the eponymously named South Granville Bakery.
This kosher-style bakery has freshly opened up at 2977 Granville Street, sharing a space with the Bean Around the World cafe and Caffe Barney, both located at that address.
Expect freshly baked pastries and other goodies such as twice-baked almond croissants and challah bread and buns.
You can check this spot out during the cafe’s open hours.
South Granville Bakery
Address: Inside Bean Around the World, 2977 Granville Street, Vancouver