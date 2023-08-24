Vancouver has a robust food truck culture, and a brand new one has just recently entered the scene.

PatSo, a halal food truck specializing in Turkish street food, debuted in early July when it participated in the second annual BC Halal Food Fest.

Since then, it’s found a more permanent location parked at the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station – a convenient spot for those looking for eats while on the go!

PatSo’s menu includes items like kofte plates, a range of Turkish-style hot dogs, kofte ekmek, and a saucy handheld called the Wet Burger – a beef patty on a bun drenched in a garlic and tomato sauce.

In addition to being able to order quick, Turkish-influenced fast food eats right from the food truck, you can also order PatSo through Uber Eats.

Check out PatSo next time you’re at the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station! You’ll find it open Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm.

PatSo Turkish Food Truck

Address: Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station

Instagram