PatSo is Vancouver's newest halal Turkish street food truck
Vancouver has a robust food truck culture, and a brand new one has just recently entered the scene.
PatSo, a halal food truck specializing in Turkish street food, debuted in early July when it participated in the second annual BC Halal Food Fest.
Since then, it’s found a more permanent location parked at the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station – a convenient spot for those looking for eats while on the go!
PatSo’s menu includes items like kofte plates, a range of Turkish-style hot dogs, kofte ekmek, and a saucy handheld called the Wet Burger – a beef patty on a bun drenched in a garlic and tomato sauce.
In addition to being able to order quick, Turkish-influenced fast food eats right from the food truck, you can also order PatSo through Uber Eats.
Check out PatSo next time you’re at the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station! You’ll find it open Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm.
PatSo Turkish Food Truck
Address: Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station