In December of last year, BierCraft on Cambie, the longtime Belgian-style pub, announced it would be permanently closing.

Looks like another one of BierCraft’s last remaining locations has met the same fate, as the brand announced earlier this week that its UBC location has also now shuttered permanently.

“We will be closing the BierCraft UBC location as of May 1 to make way for a new concept in Wesbrook Village,” the post on BierCraft’s Instagram page explains.

The brand hints that while it’s closing this BierCraft, a new concept is in the works for the same space.

“While our store comes to a close, something new and exciting is coming to the neighbourhood,” the announcement says.

BierCraft’s former Commercial Drive location later became Community Taps and Pizza, and its Cambie location remains unoccupied.

The only remaining BierCraft location is at 8902 University High Street at SFU.

Stay tuned for more details on the concept that will be replacing this BierCraft.