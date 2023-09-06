We’ve been patiently waiting for this one, and from what we’ve been hearing, Thierry Ambleside was worth the wait.

The new West Vancouver location of the beloved concept can be found at 1343 Bellevue Avenue.

This renowned sweet spot is now open and operating starting at 8 am daily.

Serving as a chocolaterie, pâtisserie, and café, the third Thierry will surely become a staple in the community in no time.

Be sure to check it out.

Thierry Ambleside

Address: 1343 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-912-0700

Instagram