A short-lived eatery concept in White Rock is ready to say goodbye this coming weekend.

Coho Eatery, a food hall by the same folks behind Coho Commissary, was home to three different food concepts over the past few months.

Zero Zero Pizza was the first spot to open up here back in January, serving up Neapolitan-inspired pizza to be enjoyed either on Coho’s patio or to-go. That concept closed just a few short months after opening though, with Rad Za taking its place, officially opening this past July.

Other concepts that were part of the Coho Eatery space included Sirius Craving and its legendary smash burgers (Sirius has recently announced its permanent closure as well, including its food trucks) and The Praguery, known for its chimney cake and ice cream concoctions.

The popular Coho Eatery space came to be loved by the community for its great patio space, killer views of the beach, and wide variety of quality eats all in one spot, but now it has announced that its final day of operation will be Sunday, August 27.

In a recent Instagram post, Coho Eatery shared that after its closure, the 14985 Marine Drive space will become the seventh “shared commercial kitchen space” for Coho Commissary. Its other commissary spaces are located in Vancouver (on Pandora Street, East Georgia, and Powell Street), in Gibsons, Richmond, and Victoria.

The news that this once communal dining space will soon become another ghost kitchen operation has been quite disappointing to those in the area, many of which have come to adore this space for its beachside ambience and convenience.

“Truly disappointed by this revelation not only to lose the businesses that have been in place over the last few months but to now find put you are turning it into a ghost kitchen,” one commenter noted on the announcement post. “You created a beautiful space and patio that will now sit unused and not open to the public on what is known as restaurant row.”

Dished reached out to a representative from Coho Commissary on the closing, who told us that “Coho’s operations will step away from managing the front of house and multiple brands counter service and will be transitioning the Eatery to a full commissary (shared kitchen space) which is our area of expertise and driven by demand in that region.”

With this closing though, comes some other changes, including the addition of Glory Juice Co. in the commissary’s retail space, we’re told. The locally-founded, fresh-pressed juice company will be opening Glory Market come September, serving up the brand’s juices, smoothies, and food offerings.

Stay tuned for more details on the new concept and transition to a Coho Commissary space.