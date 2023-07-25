There are many different kinds of Indian cuisine, just as other countries have numerous regional varieties, and one restaurant in New Westminster is hoping to highlight the Maharashtra region.

Vadapav Mirchi has been operating as a delivery and take-out-only operation up until now, but the restaurant has finally opened a dine-in space.

Located at 832 12th Street (the former address of the recently shuttered Spring Garden Chinese Seafood Restaurant), the restaurant claims to be Canada’s first authentic Maharashtrian restaurant, serving the kind of dishes that are commonly found in the western Indian state.

Everything here is vegetarian, including the restaurant’s namesake dish, the Vadapav (a deep-fried potato dumpling in a bun, a common fast-food dish from the region). Other options include Kanda Bhaji, Puran Poli, and Kaju Curry, to name a few.

The dine-in spot opened earlier this month and offers more opportunities for the community to get to know this style of cuisine.

You’ll find Vadapav Mirchi open every day except Mondays.

Vadapav Mirchi by Geeta

