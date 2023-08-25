Bar Bravo: Vancouver's newest seafood and cocktail bar has just opened
Earlier this summer, Dished shared the news that a new concept called Bar Bravo would be taking over the former Ubuntu space at 4194 Fraser Street.
After a couple of months of work, the 1,500 sq ft space has been transformed into a cool, 60-seat neighbourhood hangout with a focus on fresh seafood, cocktails, and wine.
During the initial announcement of the Bar Bravo project, owner-operator Jonathan Merrill told Dished that this spot would not be a conventional seafood joint.
With years of experience at spots like Rodney’s Oyster House (Vancouver and Toronto), The Drake Hotel, and Trans Am, Merrill shared that this passion project has been a decade in the making and is an ode to his Maritime roots.
Bar Bravo officially opened its doors this Thursday, welcoming folks to the charming space for the first time.
“Bar Bravo will feature raw oysters, crudo, dry-aged fish, freshly made pasta, a creative cocktail program, and a carefully curated wine list,” Merrill told us back in July.
Bar Bravo’s website does not have a menu quite yet, but based on photos shared on the restaurant’s Instagram, we’re in for a real treat. Think Fremantle octopus with brava sauce and salmoriglio, burrata, and smoked salmon.
In addition to a menu of eats from Chef Jonah Joffe, the drink program here includes everything from classic cocktails with a twist to tiki-style beverages.
You can also expect both local and international bottles, with plenty of natural and low-intervention options.
Check out Bar Bravo during its opening weekend, open Wednesday to Saturday from 4 pm to late.
Bar Bravo
Address: 4194 Fraser Street, Vancouver
With files from Hanna McLean