New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are eight new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.

Located at 6225 200th Street in Langley, this new location will offer the same inventive katsu dishes that its other locations are known for.

Think pork katsu with spicy onions, Japanese curry, Honeycomb katsu, and its “Brick Cheese” katsu.

Address: 6225 200th Street, Langley

There are many different kinds of Indian cuisine, just as other countries have numerous regional varieties, and one restaurant in New Westminster is hoping to highlight the Maharashtra region.

Vadapav Mirchi has been operating as a delivery and take-out-only operation up until now, but the restaurant has finally opened a dine-in space.

Address: 832 12th Street, New Westminster

Great news for folks who spend a lot of time in New Westminster, as a cool new spot for sips and vibes has just opened up in the neighbourhood.

The Flapper Lounge bills itself as a speakeasy-style cocktail bar, drawing inspiration from the iconic flapper girls of the 1920s.

Address: 759 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster

Metro Vancouver just got a new Malaysian restaurant, as Banana Leaf has officially opened in Surrey.

The fresh 450-3099 152nd Street outpost is the fifth location for the mini-chain and the first Metro Vancouver one, according to its website.

Address: 450-3099 152nd Street, Surrey

Phone: 604-385-1885

We first shared this news in Spring 2021, when the company told us it was set to open not one but three locations in our area, including Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond.

The first outpost from the brand is located at 511 W Broadway, and it’s time for you to check it out for yourself.

Address: 511 W Broadway, Vancouver

One of downtown Vancouver’s hotels is getting a refresh, and as a part of that, we’re getting an exciting new elevated destination where we can sip and savour: Parker Rooftop.

Perched 120 ft above the city at the Parker Hotel (formerly the Vintage Park Hotel) at 1379 Howe Street, Parker Rooftop is a fresh, opulent space boasting upbeat music and great vibes.

Address: Ninth Floor of The Parker Hotel Vancouver — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver

This global superfood brand has big plans for a Vancouver takeover. Oakberry will be opening not one but five stores in our city in 2023.

Founded in 2016, the Brazilian “açai phenomenon” is known for its fresh, 100% natural bowls and smoothies.

It operates around 600 stores in over 30 countries including the US, Portugal, Australia, Peru, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and France.

Address: 3139 West Broadway, Vancouver

The new Innocent Ice Cream is located at 2103 East Hastings Street.

The local ice cream parlour left its Riley Park location late last year after it “lost its lease,” and work was been underway on the new location in the Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood for the last few months.

Address: 2103 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

