We shared news of Monzo Burger’s opening with you late last month, and it’s safe to say you were all excited about the reveal.

Now, we’ve popped into the new burger utopia ahead of its official launch this weekend to check out the space and the offerings for ourselves.

Monzo comes to us from the good folks at Kitchen Table Restaurants, a brand that operates many popular dining destinations in and around Vancouver, such as Ask for Luigi, Carlino, Di Beppe, Bacaro, and Pizzeria Farina.

This latest addition to the all-star family of eateries has a very cool and distinct brand, and it’s all showcased in a snazzy and spacious location, 1401 Granville Street on the ground floor of the Vancouver House.

For those who get lost easily (us included), just head towards Linh Café and you’ll find it directly across the street.

The new fast-food and bar concept was inspired by the Paninari youth movement, a phenomenon that started in Milan and took Italy by storm in the ’80s.

“Just like the burger-obsessed, fashion-forward paninaro, we’re paving a new path to deliver something that’s truly exciting,” said Mark Perrier, partner at Monzo.

“We’ve taken our time and considered every detail to develop a menu of burgers, sides and drinks that simply taste and feel great. We believe we are the best in beef, and that we have the best burgers available. We are so proud and excited to open our doors and welcome guests to this unique new space.”

“Monzo” is a spin on the word “manzo,” aka the Italian word for “beef.” So naturally, the lineup here mostly centres around that.

Patties here are made with a secret blend of cuts, custom ground and cooked to order on a high-temperature griddle.

Burgers range from a single Monzo hamburger for $8 to heavy hitters like the King Monzo and The Wrangler, which arrives loaded with bacon, house BBQ sauce, aioli, charred onions, Swiss cheese, and spicy pickled jalapenos.

Turning away from the beef, the housemade chicken cutlet sandwich, the Chicken Milano, as well as the plant-based Big Legume, are also fantastic options when it comes to handhelds.

Chicken strips with a variety of dipping sauces, beef fat fries, and top-notch onion rings are also up for order here.

Folks with dietary preferences and restrictions can also get in on the goodness, as Monzo offers gluten-free and vegetarian burger options.

Kids will witness their grub arrive in a throwback Italian supercar. Options like hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken strips, fries, onion rings, and apple slices are available.

We’re told unlike the coveted kids-only Pirate Pak from White Spot, adults can likely request these from time to time year-round.

To the delight of Negroni lovers everywhere, we can confirm Monzo makes a good one.

Sips like the Aperol Spritz, sparkling and house wine, beer, highballs, and boozy milkshakes round out the selection of adult-friendly libations.

Fountain pop, floats, regular milkshakes, and an array of sweet treats like soft serve, sundaes, hand pies, and coffee are also ready to roll for customers.

The space itself is pretty epic. There are a few booths that are picture-perfect and on top of that, the open kitchen allows diners to keep up with all the action going down on the line.

A DJ booth is at the back of the room just begging to be used. We’re told Monzo will soon become a late-night destination and hang out.

The official opening date is September 9. Free burgers will be given out to the first 100 customers on that day, so mark your calendar.

Once it’s in full swing, find Monzo open from 11 am to midnight daily.

Address: 1401 Granville Street, Vancouver (ground floor of the Vancouver House)

