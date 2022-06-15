We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up too.

There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new Vancouver restaurants for you to try in the near future or down the line.

A new bar is set to open up on the corner of Main Street and Broadway in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood and its main thing is basketball.

Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver

According to A&W Canada, it is introducing the freshly made food and organic coffee chain as part of a trial run, starting in Vancouver.

In addition to announcing a complete rebrand and rename, Colony Bars – now called Good Co. Bars – also shared it would be opening a new location later this month.

Address: Steveston Village

Faubourg Paris, the popular patisserie and cafe, has announced it will soon be opening a third Vancouver location.

Address: 302 Davie Street, Vancouver

Moving into the former spot of Prohibition is The Herrick, a new cocktail club slash bar that promises to offer a “distinct experience.”

Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Set to launch at 3475 Main Street, the former location of breakfast gem Slickity Jim’s, Suyo will offer diners a modern take on classic Peruvian dishes from Chef/Partner Ricardo Valverde.

Address: 3475 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-322-1588

Turns out Ricardo’s is expanding into Vancouver proper this summer with a location going in at the Granville strip – meaning you can soon get your candy fix in between club-hopping, clearly.

Address: Granville Street, Vancouver

Local florist La Fraise Rose, known for its beautifully preserved roses and gorgeous, fresh and dried flowers, is preparing to open something really sweet. The female-owned and operated brand is aiming to launch Vancouver’s first-ever chocolate strawberry store this summer, the team tells Dished.

Address: 481 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Dolce Amore, also known as The Gelato Mafia, is gearing up to open a second location in North Vancouver. The original shop is located on Vancouver’s Commercial Drive and prides itself on being open until 11 pm – later than most dessert shops in the city.

Address: 113 2nd Street West, North Vancouver

The second Mello location is expected to launch this summer at 4635 Arbutus Street in Kerrisdale. Mello tells Dished it will be making its signature fresh brioche donuts at this location, plus all the other menu and drink items we know and love from the spot.

Address: 4635 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Hot on the heels of its second Burnaby restaurant opening, Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba has revealed yet another Vancouver location is in the works.

Address: 8591 River District Crossing, Vancouver

Ready your sweet tooth, Surrey – a new spot for hand-crafted treats is coming soon. Sweet Revenge Bakery & Cafe will be opening up soon at 6-19567 64th Avenue in Surrey.

Address: 6-19567 64th Avenue, Surrey

FDL Cafe – also known as FiordiLatte Cafe – which has its original outpost in the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood, is set to open a second location.

Address: 1858 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Chibop View this post on Instagram A post shared by #CHIBOP (@hashtag_chibop) The concept will offer Korean eats and of course, chicken, our favourite dish of all time. The eatery tells us that once it opens, it will be open daily from 11 am to midnight, making it a must-try late-night spot for bites. Address: 1805 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby Instagram

Metro Vancouver has no shortage of new chicken places. Like seriously, no shortage, as another one is popping up soon: The Peri Peri Shack. This concept opened its first location in Vancouver on Kingsway in winter 2020, and now the eatery is gearing up to launch its second location in Burnaby.

Address: 6691 Hastings Street, Burnaby

