Holy moly, this day is just full of sweet news for Vancouverites. Dished Vancouver has learned that Mello will be opening a new location in town this summer.

Mello is a much-loved brioche donut destination located in Chinatown at 223 E Pender Street in Vancouver.

The concept offers picture-perfect donuts, cookies, banana puddings, ice cream, and coffee too.

The OG Mello opened back in 2019, and now, the brand has confirmed a second location is in the works.

Slated to open at 4635 Arbutus Street in Kerrisdale, the second Mello location is expected to launch this summer.

Mello tells Dished it will be making its signature fresh brioche donuts at this location, plus all the other menu and drink items we know and love from the spot.

We’ll keep you posted as things progress with this one!

Mello — Kerrisdale

Address: 4635 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

