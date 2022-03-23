FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Mello Donut Shop to open new Vancouver location this summer

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Mar 23 2022, 11:35 pm
Mello Donut Shop to open new Vancouver location this summer
@mellovancouver/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Anchor Eatery

Breakfast and Brunch, Vegetarian and Vegan

The Anchor Eatery
Belgard Kitchen

Pubs and Breweries, Breakfast and Brunch

Belgard Kitchen
BREWHALL

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

BREWHALL
Tap & Barrel Olympic Village

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Olympic Village
33 Acres Brewing Company

Cafes, Pubs and Breweries

33 Acres Brewing Company
Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Holy moly, this day is just full of sweet news for Vancouverites. Dished Vancouver has learned that Mello will be opening a new location in town this summer.

Mello is a much-loved brioche donut destination located in Chinatown at 223 E Pender Street in Vancouver.

The concept offers picture-perfect donuts, cookies, banana puddings, ice cream, and coffee too.

The OG Mello opened back in 2019, and now, the brand has confirmed a second location is in the works.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by m e l l o (@mellovancouver)

Slated to open at 4635 Arbutus Street in Kerrisdale, the second Mello location is expected to launch this summer.

Mello tells Dished it will be making its signature fresh brioche donuts at this location, plus all the other menu and drink items we know and love from the spot.

We’ll keep you posted as things progress with this one!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by m e l l o (@mellovancouver)

Mello — Kerrisdale

Address: 4635 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Desserts
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT