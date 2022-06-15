We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new Vancouver restaurants to try soon or down the line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Star Sandwich Co. (@bigstarsandwich)

Big Star Sandwich Co., which started with its first location in New Westminster in 2013, has just announced it will be opening a location out at UBC later this year.

Address: TBD (at Wesbrook Village)

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khaykery Bakery Inc. (@thekhaykery)

The Khaykery, a small, local Filipino-owned bakeshop, just shared that it will be opening a new location in Richmond soon.

Address: Richmond

Instagram

Celebrated Vancouver-based vegan food blogger and business owner Erin Ireland will be opening a brick-and-mortar location for her popular brand in East Vancouver by the end of the summer.

Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Impostori Trattoria, which is set to open sometime this month, will bring “a delicious measure of good humour and whimsy” in the form of Italian food and drink.

Address: 3121 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mount Pleasant (@mountpleasantvintage)

One Vancouver neighbourhood is about to get a unique spot for bites and sips. Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions, a neighbourhood bar and grill, will be opening at 67 West 6th Avenue in a Victorian-era heritage home.

Address: 67 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HIROSHI HOSHIKO (@chefhiroshi)

The calibre of sushi in North Vancouver is about to be raised significantly. Sushi Mahana, an omakase-style restaurant, is set to open at 111-175 West 3rd Street in North Van, just a few blocks from the Lonsdale Quay.

Address: 111-175 West 3rd Street, North Vancouver

Instagram

The Chilliwack-based brewery and tasting room has shared that it’s planning on opening a 220-seat craft brewery and kitchen in downtown Abbotsford.

Address: Downtown Abbotsford

Instagram

A new immersive culinary destination is gearing up to open in downtown Vancouver: Archer. Slated to launch at 1152 Alberni Street, this new concept aims to take guests on a “culinary tour of the Pacific Northwest” with its bountiful brunch, cocktail hour, and dinner service.

Address: 1152 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Instagram

One of Canada’s steakhouse chains looks to have set its sights on Vancouver. Chop Steakhouse & Bar has put up signage at the Convention Centre West Building, signalling an opening is imminent.

Address: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place Suite 26, Vancouver

Instagram