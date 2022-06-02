It’s likely that nearly everyone in Vancouver has been to a Colony Bar at least once.

The local chain – with Kitsilano, Main Street, Granville Street, and North Vancouver locations – serves up a decent happy hour, has some great patio spaces, and is generally known as a quality neighbourhood spot to hit up for a good time.

As of today, Colony Bars announced that it has rebranded as Good Co. Bars. Even Google Maps already reflects the change in name.

This year marks the brand’s 10-year anniversary and the new name is a major part of this milestone.

According to the press release, “Blueprint, the entertainment and hospitality company behind the collection, made the decision to bring the original brand purpose and sentiment – Keep Good Company – to the forefront.”

The new name is a way to emphasize the bar’s intention behind providing “good times for good people,” and creating an inclusive space for Vancouver’s many neighbourhoods.

As part of this new chapter, Good Co. Bars will also be opening a new location in Steveston, which is set to officially open its doors on June 20. This is the same day the brand will officially be introducing itself as Good Co. Bars, though the brand’s website and Instagram handle already reflect this change.