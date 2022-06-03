New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are the best new Vancouver restaurants you need to try.

Okay, Yaletown, go off! This neighbourhood has been getting some pretty cool concepts lately, and here’s another one to look forward to trying: Mapo Pancake House.

Address: 1130 Mainland Street, Vancouver

The Glowbal Restaurant Group’s newest concept, Riley’s Fish & Steak, has opened to the public. Located at 200 Burrard Street at the Waterfront Building, this restaurant has taken over the former location of Rogue Kitchen + Wetbar and transformed it into a must-see space.

Address: 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver

The restaurant doesn’t have a website, but, according to social media posts, it will be serving dishes like jade scallop and lobster dumplings, steamed pork ribs in garlic soy sauce, and fried taro dumplings.

Address: 170-3631 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Wild Thing Snack Bar, a new spot serving up plant-focused menu items and natural wine, is finally open to the public on Powell Street.

Address: 876 Powell Street, Vancouver

West Vancouver’s new must-try Italian eatery, Casa Mia, is now open. The fresh Cucina and Mercato concept is brought to us by the same team behind the Italian bakery-caffè, Sciué.

Address: 2215 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

What’s big, boasts unobstructed views of Vancouver, and is bright yellow all over? Tap & Barrel Bridges, that’s what. The high-profile restaurant and patio has been transformed into a new iteration of itself.

Address: 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Vancouver’s Victoria-Fraserview neighbourhood has long been a destination for some of the city’s best Vietnamese cuisine. New kid on the block, Hem 377, is a Vietnamese cafe offering inventive drinks, savoury snacks, and desserts.

Address: 5026 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Located adjacent to Cask Whisky Vault inside the Versante Hotel in Richmond, this new dining destination officially opened its doors at the end of April.

Address: Versant Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-242-2760

This highly anticipated market offers patrons an expanded selection of the products already available at the two Aburi To-Go market locations in Vancouver (West Pender Street, Mainland Street) and so much more.

Address: 1350 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

B&D offers traditional Vietnamese cuisine from Saigon but with a modern twist, according to the business’s Instagram account.

Address: 7090 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-553-6688

Metro Vancouver has a new Australian-inspired brunch restaurant, Ruex Cafe & Bar, and people are loving it. Ruex aims to bring authentic Melbourne mid-morning meal vibes as soon as folks step into the space.

Address: #120 – 13615 Fraser Highway, Surrey

