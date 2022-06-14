If you’re a wine lover in Canada, chances are you’ve heard of Mission Hill Family Estate.

The award-winning winery is famous for its vino, but have you ever explored its onsite, full-service dining option, Terrace Restaurant?

We recently did for the first time ever and we quickly determined it’d be worth any passionate foodie and wine connoisseur’s time.

Open daily from 11:30 am to 8 pm, nearly the same hours as the winery itself, folks who make a reservation at Terrace can expect an al fresco oasis with panoramic Okanagan views.

This destination is known as one of Canada’s most acclaimed winery restaurants for a reason, as Executive Chef Patrick Gayler’s ever-changing lunch and dinner menus use all that’s best in season.

Using many ingredients grown in the winery’s onsite gardens, Terrace’s menu incorporates as many things sourced from the estate’s own grounds as possible.

In-season, fresh plates are the name of the game here. Aside from the fruits, vegetables, proteins, and honey that’s sourced from the grounds, there’s a lot of collaboration with winemakers that goes into the food program at Terrace.

Naturally, the thoughtfully curated dishes are easily paired with one or more of Mission Hill’s wine selections.

Diners can even expect early opportunities to try new releases at times during visits to the restaurant.

“The progressive menu and pairing work we’ve done with the winemaking team here is really fantastic,” said Gayler.

“Not many chefs get the opportunity to take two full days with our head winemaker and wine educator – along with more than 20 different vintages and varietals of our wines – when putting together menus for the spring.”

Mission Hill was established in 1981. The family-owned winery organically farms 100% of its own grapes in its vineyard estates.

The estate also boasts some incredible European-esque buildings and an amphitheatre where the likes of Sheryl Crow have performed in previous years.

Mission Hill currently only accepts guests for tastings with bookings. This ranges from a wine tasting for $30 per guest to private tours, tastings, and dining bundles.

If you have time for a behind-the-scenes tour plus a meal, we’d highly recommend it.

Let’s say you’ve explored the grounds before and are looking exclusively to check out the restaurant — no problem. Terrace currently offers reservations for its two-course lunch menu ($70 per guest) and its four-course dinner menu ($150 per guest).

Both of those options are prix fixe and wine pairings can be added on, of course.

Terrace Restaurant is open seasonally from now until October. Be sure to check it out and indulge in an unforgettable epicurean adventure while you can.

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery

Address: 1730 Mission Hill Road, West Kelowna

Phone: 250-768-6400

Instagram