Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, which is why we’re especially excited about OEB Breakfast’s recent expansions in the Vancouver area.

The Calgary-based restaurant just recently opened its North Vancouver location and now its new Ambleside spot is officially slated to open next week.

This will be the fourth OEB Breakfast in the Vancouver area; the first location opened in Yaletown in 2019 and the second in The Amazing Brentwood in the spring of 2021.

The Ambleside spot will be at 1390 Marine Drive – the former location of Heirloom Ambleside, which closed last year.

Known for its huge array of breakfast items – from breakfast poutines to Belgian waffles to egg bennies – OEB has quickly become a go-to spot for brunch and breaky.

The brand is running a contest through its Instagram for a select few VIPS to attend a sneak preview of the new spot at a special brunch on June 18.

For everyone else, though, OEB Ambleside will officially open on Monday, June 20.

OEB Breakfast – Ambleside

Address: 1390 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

