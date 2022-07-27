Looking for the best places to eat in Calgary?

It can be difficult, not because there are so few, but because there are so many.

The Calgary dining scene is in a fantastic place right now, with new openings every week. So depending on what you’re looking for, there will be incredible options. You just need to know where to look.

That’s where we come in to help.

We’ve compiled a thorough list of the best spots in town, whether you’re looking for brunch, share plates and cocktails, ramen bowls and homemade gyoza, a fancy steak dinner, or a quick slice of pizza, and everything in between.

These are our picks for the best places to eat in Calgary.

Hong Kong Eatery: Gwailo

Serving killer cocktails, craft beer, amazing wine, and delicious Hong Kong-adjacent cuisine, this Inglewood spot is a heck of a time.

Address: 1214 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Located on Calgary’s famed 17th Avenue, Model Milk has a rustic-chic vibe featuring fun and inventive dishes like mortadella and cheddar donuts, fried buffalo sweetbreads, and apple pie with a cheddar cheese crust.

Address: 308 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Veggie Forward: Ten Foot Henry

Ten Foot Henry offers a range of mostly plant-forward menus, family-style dining, fair trade organic coffee, and a solid cocktail list.

Address: 1209 1st Street SW, Calgary

Intimate Sushi Bar: NUPO

Located in Calgary’s East Village, NUPO offers diners an array of plant-forward creations alongside unique items like dry-aged sushi.

Address: 631 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Globally Inspired: Alloy

Alloy opened in 2007 and is still serving fine-dining dishes that are globally inspired, all set in a casual space.

Address: 220 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary

Sky High Glam: Major Tom

Major Tom’s menu boasts a pretty fantastic looking beef program along with a selection of hors d’oeuvres, appetizers, veggie dishes, pasta, and desserts.

Address: 40th floor of Stephen Avenue Place — 700 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Asian Fusion: Foreign Concept

Serving dinner as well as a bar menu, Foreign Concept spans a range of eats from charcuterie boards to numerous small and large plates representing a broad swath of Asian flavours and techniques.

Address: 1011 1st Street SW, Calgary

Stylish Japanese: Shokunin

Shokunin, which made its debut in 2017, offers a range of modern Japanese tapas eats, comprised of seasonally and locally harvested ingredients.

Address: 2016 4th Street SW, Calgary

Serving brunch staples and dinner classics, this restaurant adds a French flair to many of its dishes. The food here is extremely rich and decadent and the service always feels like a luxurious experience.

Address: 3927 Edmonton Trail, Calgary

Tropical Speakeasy: Paper Lantern

The Vietnamese-inspired cocktail bar is located in YYC’s Chinatown, a true speakeasy in a tropical environment serving salty snacks and delicious drinks. It’s one of the best places to eat in Calgary, even though it’s known for cocktails.

Address: 115 2nd Avenue SE Basement, Calgary

Lush and Luxe: Orchard Restaurant

Orchard Restaurant offers patrons a modern Mediterranean dining experience and food with Asian flair from Chef Jenny Kang (Shokunin Izakaya, The Bow Valley Ranch). It’s also one of the most visually striking rooms in YYC.

Address: 134, 610 – 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Nepali Dining: Momo House

The cozy vibes and cultural atmosphere enhance the wonderful authentic Nepali dining experience offered here at Calgary’s Momo House.

Address: 4310 104th Avenue NE #2150, Calgary

Iconic Chinese: Silver Inn Restaurant

Specializing in making delicious Peking-style dishes, this restaurant is the birthplace of the iconic dish: Ginger Beef.

Address: 2702 Centre Street N, Calgary

From the team that brought YYC Orchard Restaurant and Shelter Cocktail Bar, this new concept offers modern and elevated Latin American food and drinks.

Address: 421 Riverfront Avenue SE, Calgary

Mexican Street: Native Tongues

Native Tongues Taqueria is dedicated to the traditional methods of Mexican cuisine, with a focus on Central Mexico, Aztec, and Mayan periods. Tacos Al Carbon are made in house from scratch on an open fire grill, crafting extraordinary flavours.

Address: 235 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Great Pizza: Actually Pretty Good

Some of the best pizza in the city, this spot has interesting classics, as well as one-of-a-kind feature pie specials.

Address: 2509 14th Street SW, Calgary

Top Rated Riverside: River Cafe

River Cafe is an upscale Calgary restaurant built inside a chic restored park concession building.

Address: 25 Prince’s Island Park SW, Calgary

Not only does Posto have some of the best pizza in YYC, but also other Italian dishes like salad, pasta, and apps, including the arancini with saffron.

Address: 1014 8th Street SW, Calgary

Hip Ramen Spot: Shikki Menya

One of the trendiest spots in Calgary, this Japanese eatery serves up scratch-made ramen bowls, creative sides, beer, and fun cocktails in a hip space.

Address: 824 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Fine Dining Vegetarian: Allium

The Allium is an upscale vegetarian restaurant that remains focused on serving delicious food and drinks in ethical, local, and creative ways. If you’re a vegetarian, this has to be up there at the top with the best places to eat in Calgary.

Address: 211a 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Asian Comfort: JinBar

The concept specializes in Korean-influenced cuisine but in bold and exciting ways. Korean fried chicken is a must-have, but there are also pizzas, snacks, and more.

Address: 24 4th Street NE, Calgary

Cozy Cocktails: Pigeonhole

Pigeonhole is a genre-bending restaurant that is a spot you can order caviar for hundreds of dollars, a hot dog, and plenty in between.

Address: 306 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Romantic Pizza Spot: Una

A Calgary institution, Una Pizza is known for its signature thin-crust pizzas, salads, sides, and uniquely vibrant (and romantic) dining rooms.

Address: Various locations

This “chef-driven” bar concept in Calgary’s Design District was built inside a former furniture shop. Bridgette Bar will boast a rustic-chic mid-century vibe, complete with exposed beam ceilings, sparkling chandeliers, and open-flame cooking.

Address: 739 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Imported Japanese: Ryuko

The room is spotless and sharp, made warm with plenty of plants, smiling faces, and colourful Japanese dishes, many of which are made with imported ingredients flown in.

Address: 13200 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Modern Vietnamese: Pure Kitchen and Bar

Offering a fresh and modern take on traditional Asian cuisine, this menu is truly filled with unique dishes, like the savoury sesame donuts with different fillings and sauces.

Address: 815 8th Avenue SW #100, Calgary

Authentic Mexican: Tacos Mexico

This is a no-frills, low-key, but highly delicious authentic Mexican restaurant serving nachos, tacos, beer, and tequila drinks.

Address: 3725 Memorial Drive Southeast, Calgary

Brooklyn Style Pizza: Noble Pie

There are eight different massive 18-inch pies on the menu here, all made with fresh ingredients and homemade dough that crisps perfectly by the time it comes out.

Address: 720 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Lebanese Street Food: Beirut Street Food

One of the best-hidden gem Lebanese spots in YYC, this counter-service spot serves house-made falafel, salads, charcoal-grilled beef and chicken, and pits made to order.

Address: Bay C – 7220 Fairmount Drive SE, Calgary

Serving Spanish and Filipino-inspired tapas and share plates in one of the most beautiful rooms in Calgary, this is an under-appreciated spot that should be considered one of the best in the city.

Address: 1213 1st Street SW, Calgary

Upscale Italian: Mercato

With every authentic Italian dish prepared from scratch using ingredients fresh from the connected market, this is unlike any restaurant in Calgary.

Address: 2224 4th Street SW, Calgary

Italian Japanese Fusion: Carino

Italian and Japanese fusion might seem like an odd gimmick for a restaurant, but this spot takes it very seriously and does it incredibly well.

Address: 2210 4th Street SW, Calgary

Upbeat Island Food: Simply Irie Caribbean Cuisine

This family restaurant is an upbeat but cozy space serving authentic Jamaican patties and other delicious Caribbean fares.

Address: 1510 6th Street SW, Calgary

Intimate Italian: Cardinale

Located over by the Stampede grounds, this intimate spot for amazing traditional Italian cooking is the best choice before a concert or hockey game.

Address: 401 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Contemporary Vegetarian: The Coup

This is a casual and contemporary spot that’s one of the best sit-down spots for anyone looking for vegan/vegetarian dishes.

Address: 924 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Creative Vietnamese: MoTo

From the team behind Pho Dau Bo, this is a contemporary Vietnamese restaurant featuring a menu made up of classic dishes with modern twists.

Address: Centre Street and 16th Avenue, Calgary

Top Notch Sandwiches: Alumni Sandwiches

This is THE spot for a sandwich in Calgary and one of the best places to eat in the city in general.

Address: 725 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Elevated Pub Food: Free House

One of the coolest spots in the city, this menu feels like a fine dining chef decided to chase their passion of running a pub. It also has one of the coolest rooftop and street patios in the summer.

Address: 1153 Kensington Crescent NW, Calgary

Surfboards on the walls, plants in the corners, and hanging lantern-style lights are a few touches that perfectly compliment the Asian fusion food and cocktail menu at Lulu Bar.

Address: 510 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Canadian Cuisine: The Nash

This stylish restaurant is a wonderful culinary celebration of Canadian dishes and cocktails. Sometimes underrated, this is certainly one of the best places to eat in Calgary.

Address: 925 11th Street SE, Calgary

Modern Indian: Calcutta Cricket Club

With made-from-scratch dishes like paper chaat made with spiced potatoes and chickpeas, sweet yogurt, tamarind chutney, fresh pineapple, pomegranate, and mint, this stylish spot is packed with bold flavours.

Address: 340 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Sushi Bar: Sukiyaki House

Sukiyaki House in downtown YYC is a minimalist restaurant with a top-notch sushi bar and many different Japanese entrees, like hotpot and tempura.

Address: 207 9th Avenue SW #130, Calgary

Brunch and Market: Our Daily Brett

With a Mediterranean-feel, this brunch, lunch, cafe, and market spot is a great idea at any time of the day.

Address: 1507 29th Avenue SW, Calgary

Japanese Sake Bar: Lonely Mouth

The room is beautiful, the sake list is likely the best in the city, and the food is inventive and delicious.

Address: 528 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Bright and Cozy: Donna Mac

Offering a far-reaching menu for both lunch and dinner (with vegan options, for those so inclined), Donna Mac is a bright and spacious food lover’s dream.

Address: 1002 9th Street SW, Calgary

Authentic Indian: Moti Mahal

Yes, this is an intimate bar that feels like refined dining, but it’s also one of the best spots you’ll find in the city for an extensively authentic Indian menu.

Address: 1805 14th Street SW, Calgary

Known for its elite menu of burgers, fries, and hot dogs, this is simple burgers done perfectly.

Address: 1105 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Address: 4321 1st Street SE, Calgary

Hip Steakhouse: Charcut

This is the classic steakhouse you want, but in a modern setting with contemporary sides and add-ons you always hope for. If you’re looking for fun sides, this is one of the best places to eat in Calgary.

Address: 899 Centre Street S, Calgary

This modern Mediterranean-inspired restaurant is a comfortable, fine dining atmosphere and one of the most reputable spots in YYC.

Address: 200 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Homemade Italian: DOP

This intimate Italian joint has superb antipasti options, pasta made in-house, family meatballs, and massive veal chops, but it’s the enormous raviolo that’s the most eye-catching.

Address: 1005A 1st Street SW, Calgary

