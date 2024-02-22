Una Pizza + Wine to open new takeout location this year

One of Calgary’s best pizza spots is set to open a new location this year, but it’s going to be a little different.

Una Pizza + Wine, a YYC staple for California-style pies, is opening a new spot in Willow Park, and it’s going to be exclusively for takeout.

Calgarians in the south of the city will be able to get their hands on all their favourite Una dishes, such as pizza, pasta and salads, from the convenient new takeout location to enjoy at home or on the go.

It’s not the only exciting expansion for the chain either, as last year, Una Pizza announced it would be opening a new location in Calgary’s University District too.

The new spot will be located on the ground floor of The Forge building alongside a brand-new Native Tongues. The new location is anticipated to offer a similar menu to its other Calgary locations.

Una Pizza already has locations in 17th Avenue, Bridgeland, 85th and Broadcast in Calgary as well as outposts in Banff and Saskatoon.

With files from Hogan Short