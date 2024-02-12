Calgary Momo House to open second location soon

When it comes to restaurant recommendations, Guy Fieri is one of the most trusted names in the biz.

Last year, the American restaurateur and TV presenter was spotted visiting a few Calgary restaurants, and one of those spots has announced it’s soon to open a brand-new location.

Calgary Momo House, a spot offering Nepali cuisine that comes approved by Fieri himself, has revealed that a second location is well on its way.

The OG spot is in YYC’s Northeast, but the second location is set to open in the northwest, the restaurant announced in an Instagram post.

“We want to thank everyone for their support! We couldn’t have done it without you! We can’t wait to show you our new space,” the post read.

Calgary Momo House has been a popular spot in the city for a while, and it was visited by the Mayor of Flavortown himself last year for an episode of his hit series, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives which aired in January.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Momo House (@calgarymomohouse)

As you’d expect, Momos play a huge part in Calgary Momo House’s menu, with tons of delicious steamy dumplings to try. There are also plenty of larger plates, like the Himalayan Butter Chicken, Chow Mein, and traditional Nepali Thali.

While an opening date for the new spot has yet to be announced, Calgarians can still get their hands on Calgary Momo House’s Nepali dishes in its spot at 4310 104th Avenue NE.

Stay tuned for exciting updates on this new location.

Instagram