Fortuna’s Row is the next exciting spot coming to the already-thriving Calgary dining scene.

From the people that brought YYC Orchard Restaurant and Shelter Cocktail Bar, this new concept is modern Latin American food and drinks.

The team is hoping to open this exciting new restaurant sometime in July.

Fortuna’s Row hopes to bring an experience that will be larger and unlike any other Latin American in western Canada.

The first looks at the space appear visually stunning and we can’t wait to get a first look at the menu.

The space is promised to be extremely large in scope and decorated with warm, wooden decor, interesting seating, and tons of plants.

Orchard recently placed #87 on Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list and Shelter has one of the coolest hidden rooms in Calgary, so another spot opening up makes us incredibly curious.

Fortuna’s Row is currently hiring, so things are already in the works and moving quickly.

Stay tuned for all updates regarding this highly anticipated opening.

