Class Clown Hamburgers is a retro, low-key burger joint in a small room with huge atmosphere.

There are so many fantastic burger places in YYC but we think this just took the crown.

It’s difficult to say that this early on, but the buzz around this new place was so high and positive that it was impossible to ignore. Dished recently visited the restaurant and we couldn’t have been more impressed by how great it was.

Expectations were high and Class Clown delivered.

The outside was unassuming and the inside was bustling with energy, packed with people listening to cool music and eating good food. The menu is laid out extremely well with a few options for everyone, fun sides, and an amazing beer and natural wine menu.

It doesn’t feel like it’s trying to be a New York, LA, or Texas-style hole-in-the-wall spot for cheeseburgers and beer. It’s entirely its own thing which makes it feel like authentically YYC.

We tried two of the burgers, one of the chicken sandwiches (the spicy one), and one of the fish sandwiches (the not spicy one). All of them are served on a squishy buttered bun. All were fantastic, and we highly recommend getting the Super Duper Fries, topped with house cheese sauce, smashed Hawkins cheesies, chives, and the outstanding Coney sauce. Also, they’re crinkle-cut.

The Coney sauce can basically be added to whatever and it will never be a bad idea. It’s a tangy, semi-sweet meat sauce that’s basically just an ideal Sloppy Joe mix.

Donald McRonald

Two patties, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, raw onion, and pickles.

California Classic

Two mustard grilled patties, American cheese, trillion island sauce, house pickles, lettuce, tomato, and grilled onion.

Szchechuwannabe Hot Chicken

Crispy fried chicken in a spicy mala mix, vinegar slaw, house jalapeños, and pickled onion.

Phil A. O’Fish

Crispy battered cod, American cheese, tartar sauce, and house pickles.

In a time when burgers are often quickly put together, overdressed, overcomplicated, or overpriced, it’s amazing that one of the best burgers is also the simplest and well under $15.

Next time we visit? We are definitely saving room for the burger made with house jalapeños and BBQ sauce. And if you’re feeling Japanese instead… may we suggest OMO?

Class Clown Hamburgers

Address: 1711 4th Street SW #106, Calgary

Instagram