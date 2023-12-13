Guy Fieri, one of the most recognizable figures in the food industry, knows his way around a good restaurant, and it seems like he found a few in Calgary.

The American restaurateur, TV host, and author was spotted out and about in Cowtown earlier this year, sampling just a handful of the incredible restaurants YYC has to offer.

Some of those Calgary spots have now made it onto his iconic show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and it’s so exciting to see YYC restaurants get the recognition they deserve.

According to visits from the Mayor of Flavourtown himself, these are some of the Calgary spots that you should add to your foodie bucket list.

This underrated spot on 17th Avenue specializes in Latin and Venezuelan cuisine, and all of the food is gluten-free. We recently went into the restaurant to sample some of the dishes Fieri picked up, including the Venezuelan dish Pabellon Criollo and the Pataconwhich, and they both lived up to the hype.

Heaven will be making its debut on screen on December 15, so keep your eyes peeled.

Address: #119 – 1013 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

During his visit to YYC, Fieri was also spotted at one of Calgary’s best Indian restaurants, Saffron Street. Located inside First Street Market, the spot offers up a wide range of Indian street foods such as Kati rolls and Thali (larger plates) with curries like Butter Chicken and Prawn Vindaloo.

Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

Calgary Momo House

This spot offers Nepali cuisine, with plenty of Momos on the menu. With plates and plates of steaming dumplings and larger dishes such as Himalayan Butter Chicken, Chow Mein and traditional Nepali Thali, it’s well worth a trip for any Calgarian.

Calgary Momo House is set to feature on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives later this season.

Address: 4310 104 Avenue NE #2150, Calgary

Fieri was also spotted filming at Mexican restaurant Salt & Pepper while visiting Cowtown. The spot, which opened in the 1980s, offers a host of Mexican dishes, from tacos, enchiladas, tortas, burritos and more.

Address: 6515 Bowness Road NW, Calgary

