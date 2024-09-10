Air Canada has revealed its longlist of nominees for its Best New Restaurants in Canada for 2024, and one Calgary spot has made the cut.

Just a few short months after opening, Bar Gigi has claimed a spot on Air Canada’s longlist of 30 new Canadian restaurants and is in the running for a coveted spot on its list of Top 10 list, which will be revealed later this fall.

The list, which is Canada’s longest-running restaurant ranking, is compiled using a list of new restaurants assembled by a panel of food experts. Each of the recommended restaurants is then ranked by a single anonymous reviewer.

Having opened in April, Bar Gigi, a new small-scale concept, was brought to life by D.O.P. alum Alessandro Chinea, Jaden Kanomata, and Kayla Blomquist and has swiftly become a hit for Calgarians and foodies alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Gigi (@_bargigiyyc)

Bar Gigi is located at 336 9th Avenue NE, the site of a former fish and chip shop. With only 20 seats, reservations often fill up quickly.

While it jokingly signposts that the spot no longer serves fish and chips, don’t let that deter you. The menu offers plenty of mouthwatering, globally inspired share plates.

Some of the heavy hitters on the menu include prawn toast, cabbage skewers in a sesame vinaigrette, sheet raviolini, and skate wing with herb butter and fried capers.

Time will tell if Bar Gigi makes Air Canada’s Top 10 list, which is set to be revealed on November 4.

Have you been to Bar Gigi yet? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 336 9th Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean