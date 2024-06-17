A brand-new bar specializing in Roman-style pizza has just opened in Calgary.

Cold Beer & Pizza has opened at 1019 17th Avenue, just a couple of doors down from Made By Marcus. As the name would suggest, guests can expect perfectly chilled pints and pizzas packed with flavour.

The spot offers a relaxed and casual vibe with vintage flair. Think old-school record players, vintage beer signs, and warm wood panelling. There’s also a free photo booth to grab some snaps with your friends.

Outside, there’s also a large patio that’s perfect for whiling away a sunny afternoon.

Cold Beer & Pizza has a large menu of local beer on tap, including its own house lagers and favourites from breweries, including Last Best, Ol’ Beautiful, Dandy Brewing, and more.

It also serves Roman-style pies, which are large and square and come with a good mix of red or white bases, depending on your preferred pizza toppings.

The Diablo with pepperoni, jalapenos, mozzarella and hot honey is the perfect blend of spicy and sweet. The simple yet tasty Marge with buffalo mozzarella, whipped ricotta, and basil is also well worth a try.

Pizza can bought by the slice for $6 for a quick and tasty snack, but if you’re with a larger group, you can also check out the whole pies, which come in half or whole-metre sizes.

While the pizza is a must-try, diners can also get their hands on sandwiches and salads.

Rather than your usual bars where servers come over to take your order, Cold Beer & Pizza is a counter service, so you can simply grab a pint and slice and take a seat to enjoy.

Cold Beer & Pizza

Address: #102 1019 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

