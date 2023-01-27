If you had the pleasure of trying the Milpa pop-up in Calgary last year at Shelter Cocktail Bar, you’ve probably been craving the food ever since.

The Mexican spot was only here for five days, offering Calgary a stylish, cross-cultural dining experience. It was very exciting when the team announced (back in January 2022) it would be officially opening a location on the iconic 17th Avenue.

After a few delays, the time is finally here. Milpa, the small plates Mexican restaurant and cocktail bar, is open.

The space is a reflection and celebration of both Mexican and Canadian culture here in Calgary.

The menu consists of traditional Mexican dishes and drinks made with Canadian (and more specifically, Albertan) ingredients. Ingredients, dishes, and inspiration will come from both countries, right down to the house-made corn tortillas.

Quesabirria, coconut ceviche, prawn tostadas, tacos, dips, and a stewed lamb dish cut right at the table are just a few of the food options here. There are also more than 20 original cocktails to try.

Consider your weekend dining plans sorted with this new concept from the mind of star Mexican Chef Elia Herrera.

Milpa

Address: The Fifth — 602 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram