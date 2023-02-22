Primary Colours, a new concept by the popular Monogram Coffee team, has finally opened in Calgary.

Details on this new cafe have been kept under wraps since it was first announced back in August, but it’s finally here with a hip space and wild food menu.

The food menu is made up of specialty coffees, over-the-counter baked goods, and tasty brunch and lunch options made to order, like bennies, celery root soup, and roasted carrot salad, to name a few.

The food looks outstanding, and so does the space, with street-facing windows, natural light, high tops, bar seating, and cozy booths. It feels more like a modern brunch restaurant than a cafe (in a good way).

“Do you live for weekend brunch, or are you always on the lookout for the best new spot to enjoy dinner?” the new spot captioned in an Instagram post.

This place will surely become a go-to place for a quick coffee, a sit-down brunch, an evening dinner, or a place to go before a river stroll. Britannia is also one of the most charming areas in YYC, so this will feel like a spot to travel to.

Be one of the first people to check out this long-awaited new cafe and brunch concept today.

Primary Colours

Address: 4915 Elbow Drive SW #205, Calgary

