Noble Pie, one of Calgary’s best spots for pizza, has officially reopened for dine-in service today.

It’s been a long journey for this pizza restaurant since it closed its doors to the 239 West 2nd Street location. Since then, Noble Pie has been takeout only from its tucked-away back alley entrance just off of 11th Avenue.

Today is incredibly exciting because after renovations to the back alley space, it is once again ready for dine-in.

Starting out as a pop-up, Noble Pie quickly gained a reputation for having some of the best pizza in the city.

There are eight different massive 18-inch pies on the menu here, all made with fresh ingredients and homemade dough that crisps perfectly by the time it comes out.

Fresh ingredients and sauces make each pizza taste delicious, from The Original to the Bikini Bottom, a twist on the Hawaiian classic.

The Roni, with aged mozzarella, tomato sauce, banana peppers, grana padano, pecorino, and Sicilian oregano, is an example of a classic pizza that feels like a new creation. Definitely order this one with a side of Mike’s Hot Honey.

The pizzas here are large, so most can be ordered half n’ half, which makes it easier to come here for a date, or just to try as many kinds as possible in a big group.

This cozy new home for Noble Pie feels like the neighbourhood Italian spot. With charming decor, hardwood slab floors, wine racks, and art along the walls, this space already feels entirely lived in.

Stop in for a pizza and to check out this exciting new location.

Noble Pie

Address: 720 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

