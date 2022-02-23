The First Avenue Corner Bar is one of Calgary’s worst-kept secrets.

On February 25 and 26, the First Avenue Corner Bar will be collaborating with Chef Daniel Ramon, aka “Papi,” for a “Pushin Pizza” pop-up dinner.

“He is making delicious pizzas for the event, including some classic pies and some new styles,” Koki Aihara, the owner of Shiki Menya/First Avenue Corner Store, told Dished Calgary.

The fun and secret nightspot of First Avenue Corner Store is also a sister restaurant to the incredibly popular Shiki Menya ramen joint, and this weekend is the last time to check out the unique pizza collab.

If you’re a fan of pizza and ramen (who isn’t?), then the menu at this temporary spot is going to blow your mind. The two have combined forces to create traditional pizzas, new pie creations, an amazing apps list, and a creative cocktail menu.

“The bangers have been our collab pizza, “Chili Goma Za,” as well as his original pizzas like Elote and Kinda Hawaiian have been a huge hit,” said Aihara.

The Chili Goma Za pizza is a pizza twist on the popular ramen bowl served out of Shiki Menya. It’s had tahini, chilli coma pork, parmesan, green onion, and the famous Shiki Menya chilli oil.

The Kinda Hawaiian pizza pie gets creative by using smoked pork belly and Szechuan pepper oil. It’s these amazing creations that make this pop-up event so exciting.

This is the first Pushin Pizza, but this Japanese eatery has become known for hosting some of the most interesting collab dinners in Calgary.

“In the summer, we ran another pop-up with talented Chef Eric Hendry, and that was a Yakitori pop-up,” said Aihara.

“That was an izakaya-inspired menu with a yakitori tasting course dinner which was dope vibes and a good time.”

These inspired nights have been such a success that the team is looking at ways to make this a more permanent event to look forward to.

“We are in the process of setting up a more permanent night in the near future and will be gearing up for more nighttime vibes soon,” said Aihara.

Tickets are on sale right now for Pushin Pizza, with seatings at 6 pm and 8 pm on February 25 and 26. Tables are limited due to the small space, so act fast.

You won’t want to miss this one!

Pushin Pizza – First Avenue Corner Bar

Address: 824 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram