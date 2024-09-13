Calling all YYC sandwich aficionados! One of the city’s most renowned pop-ups is finally set to open its new permanent home later this month.

Scozzafava’s Deli, a sandwich shop known for its enormous hoagies, will officially be opening its first location on 17th Avenue on September 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scozzafava’s Deli (@scozzafavasdeli)

Since hosting its first pop-up in 2022, the sando spot has built up a huge fan base in the city, consistently selling out of its signature handhelds. Lines have formed down the street for its stints at Missy’s, Pizza Face and Class Clown.

With hoagies packed with cold-cut Italian meats, meatball parm, and chicken cutlets with vodka sauce and fior di latte, it’s easy to see why it’s been such a hit.

The spot will open at 11 am on opening day, and we’re predicting huge lines of hungry Calgarians, so be ready!

Will you be trying Scozzafava’s Deli when it opens? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 1004 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

