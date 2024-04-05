Charcut has just opened a brand-new Calgary location

If you’re tapped into Calgary’s foodie scene, you’ve probably known — and dined at — Charcut.

Charcut Roast House, brought to life by chefs Connie DeSousa and John Jackson, has been a Calgary institution since opening its first location downtown in 2009. It is famous for its charcuterie and rotisserie meats.

The duo has finally opened Charcut’s second outpost, a welcome addition to Calgary’s thriving University District. At Dished, we could not wait to get a peek inside.

The space is immediately warm and inviting, with a stunning bar, cozy fireplace in the centre of the room and a huge salumeria where you can see all of Charcut’s housemade cured meats on display.

Speaking of the salumi, there’s no better way to start your meal at Charcut, in our opinion. You can choose from a range of meats, cheeses, crostini, focaccia, and more to build your dream charcuterie plate. As a bonus, salumi will be hand-delivered right to your table on a cart.

While there’s naturally still a lot of meat on the menu, Charcut’s University District outpost has a lot of lighter and vegetable-forward dishes. We highly recommend the gem lettuce salad, the shaved zucchini salad, and the tuna conserva.

As it’s a Charcut staple, we would also suggest getting the Tuscan truffle poutine, packed with chewy cheese curds, gravy, and dotted with freshly shaved truffle.

For the larger plates, Charcut has stayed true to its roots featuring rotisserie meats. No trip would be complete without a steak, and the Alberta beef strip steak with truffle aioli and perfectly crispy potatoes was one of the best we’ve tried in the city.

However, we’d also really suggest trying out the grilled whole branzino, which was served in lemon butter and was incredibly light and fresh.

If that’s not enough, Charcut also serves delicious pasta (the bucatini carbonara is a hit) and Connie & John’s Pizza. There’ll also soon be a takeout window inside the connecting Alt Hotel, where both guests and locals can pick up pizza to go.

With so many flavourful dishes on the menu, you’d be forgiven for thinking dessert would be an afterthought at Charcut. However, the desserts on offer are just as special as the mains. The Portuguese donuts were the stars of the show, super light, with some tart cherries.

Charcut’s new space is well worth a visit, with incredible food and good vibes all around.

Address: 4150 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Instagram