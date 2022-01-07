Calgary is about to get a one-of-a-kind brunch experience.

Going for brunch with a side of plant shopping is an easy-going activity on days when we have a little extra time for ourselves. This month, Calgarians can do both in the same place.

Maven Restaurant, soon to be one of the must-try brunch spots in Calgary, is a cafe that offers superb brunch, as well as a plant shop.

Opening January 10 in the Entertainment District on 17th Avenue, Maven comes from the same people that opened local favourite spots, Brekkie and Sammie Cafes.

The food here sounds incredible, with decedent brunch items like brown sugar and buttermilk pancakes served with cultured butter, and well-travelled comfort food, like Kaya Jam French Toast and German Pork Schnitzel.

As for the drinks being served, they are anything but ordinary choices. Enjoy a brunch mimosa or caesar martini at brunch, a Phil and Sebastian Coffee from their full service cafe, or try one of their incredible cocktails made with the help of the recently opened Milk Tiger.

Hunter green walls with vintage wallpaper create a cozy space for plant shopping. The plants at Maven are provided by Plant It Modern, one of the most popular plant shops in Calgary.

So whether you’re looking for a great new brunch spot, need a new plant to brighten your home, or the wonderful experience of doing both, Maven Restaurant is a must-try experience.

Address: 1006 17 Ave SW, Calgary

