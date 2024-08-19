FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Aug 19 2024
Sot, a new restaurant specializing in authentic Korean cuisine, has just opened in Calgary.

The modern, welcoming space sits just above Inglewood’s lively 9th Avenue SE. Sot prides itself on using fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients while staying true to traditional Korean flavours.

“Sot,” which translates to “cauldron” or “pot” in Korean, offers a wide range of dishes, from Beef Tartare with top sirloin, garlic oil, sesame, and pear to Pork Hock Terrine, which is soy-braised with salty shrimp sauce and mustard.

 

Its selection of mains are just as impressive with options including braised beef short rib (Galbi Jjim), soybean rouge duck breast, and stir-fried chicken.

Another signature dish is the made-to-order Sot rice, a traditional Korean rice cooked in a cast pot. Diners can fully customize their rice with additions such as grilled Alberta corn, perilla leaves, Red Fox fungi mushrooms, and seafood.

Sot is open Tuesday to Sunday from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Sot

Address: 1216 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

