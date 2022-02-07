9 hidden bars and speakeasies to check out in Calgary

Can we tell you a secret?

When you wander around 16th Avenue SW, keep your eye out for a glowing red lamp. It’s subtle, it’s red as a rose, and it is the entrance to this unique American Prohibition-style speakeasy. You’ll then find an old 1920s telephone, pick it up and a librarian will ask you for the password. You will then be escorted past the red velvet rope and behind the hidden door. Here you’ll find sultry burlesque shows and vibrating jazz performances. Sip on Esther Jones or Zelda Fitzgerald and let Betty Lou’s Library do the rest.

Address: The Devenish Building — 908 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-4774

We reached out to the elusive owner of Graybar, who was happy to provide us with some additional details.

Graybar is a private cocktail bar, where they don’t charge for drinks, but ask their visitors to donate to charity instead, Inn from the Cold specifically… (how cool is that!?) Everyone who goes to Graybar gets their own personal passport with 40 different drinks in it and you get a stamp each time you tick one off the list. This whole initiative sounds pretty good to us! If you’re seeking out the address, you can find the owner via Instagram.

When the wind and the rain is coming down hard and it feels like the world has gone mad, seek Shelter. It’s easy to miss, so keep your eyes peeled for this little alcove of safety. You’ll be offered a seat under the warm light of 5,000 individually hung lightbulbs. Delicately chosen pre-prohibition-style cocktails will tickle your tastebuds, combined with a rotating menu of sharables will ensure your belly is full and satisfied.

Address: 1210 1st Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-233-7730

If you like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain, then this secret bar might be great for you! Nestled quietly beneath Chinatown lies a tropical oasis. Seek out their bánh tôm (shrimp crackers), cù kiêu (pickled leeks), or nem chua (curated pork with garlic and chili). Be lit up like a lantern when you taste these delectably delicious Vietnamese snacks. Combine it with their tiki-style daily daquiri, trader mai tai, or a Saigon Sling. It may be hard to uncover, clothed by a faux tailor shop, but we promise you it’s well worth the struggle.

Address: 115 2nd Avenue SE Basement, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-7765

Bar Annabelle’s interior design isn’t the only thing it’s got going for it. The brass and onyx will twinkle at you in the warm lighting while you sip on Hibiki whiskey. The smiling bartender (under a mask of course) can help you through a fantastic selection of wine. The space might be a bit tight, but it touts a DJ that comes in and turns those tables. Don’t dilly-dally, grab your pals and head to Bar Annabelle.

Address: 109a, 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-9884

Sub Rosa is an oldie but a goodie. A golden girl. And it is anything but ordinary. A hushed haven of style where charmingly cultivated cocktails flow. The historic location features soft plush furniture in deep reds and burgundies. Large artworks garnish the walls complimented by dramatic drapery and statement lighting. It’s sultry. It’s a staple of Calgary. Sub Rosa is hidden beneath the heritage building on the corner of 8th Avenue and 1st Street. There, you’ll see a glowing triangle indicating that you have indeed arrived at what some might call, Heaven’s gate.

Address: 200 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Uniquely Frenchie, this hidden bar serves up organic and biodynamic wine, crafted by producers who are focused on the natural way of creating the vino. Pair your choice with a charcuterie board or fondue. The booths are cozy and lined with red leather and the white exposed brick brings a subtle lightness to the room. It’s intimate and it only seats 20 people. Frenchie works on a first-come, first-served basis, so go try your luck! It’ll be totally worth it.

Address: Through UNA Pizza + Wine, 618 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-1183

Can we be real with you for a moment? While we were scrolling Cannibale’s Instagram, we had to wipe away the drool that ensued after seeing its Kentucky Coffee Shop cocktail. Too much information? We digress.

Cannibale’s food menu consists of chipotle spareribs, pork carnitas nachos, and Yucatan chicken tacos, plus much, much more. We’ve already mentioned that the cocktails bring us to our knees, but it also offers a wide selection of beer, cider, and wine for those whose tastebuds differ. You’ll find this bar tucked away in a barbershop in Calgary’s Bridgeland neighbourhood.

Address: 813 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-5808

Sho Sushi is located on Macleod Trail and it has a sweet secret. Inside, there is a door that will take you to a hidden speakeasy bar, Ajito. Ajito translates to “a secret base of operations.”

The food menu here is mouthwatering and its drink selection is the gateway to paradise. This place is authentically Japanese and you can taste its integrity as soon as it hits your tongue. Its ingredients are colorful and reflect Japan’s tradition of highlighting seasonal flavors and textures. Try the Tuna Tartare, the Ajito Miso Duck, or the Yakitori Bowl. No matter what you decide, you seriously can’t go wrong. Ajito will make you feel like you’re right there in Japan.

Address: 7212 Macleod Trail SE #110, Calgary

Phone: 403-252-7099

