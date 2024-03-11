FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Raw Hand Roll Bar now open in Calgary

Mar 11 2024, 4:35 pm
Raw Hand Roll Bar now open in Calgary
sasazawa/Shutterstock

A new sushi spot specializing in hand rolls has just opened in Calgary.

Raw Hand Roll Bar has opened its doors in YYC’s East Village, and it’s the first Japanese hand roll bar to open in the city.

The cozy spot has bar seating where you can watch each roll be made right in front of you. Rather than using a bamboo mat, the skilled chefs fill and wrap the sushi in a sheet of nori by hand.

Hand rolls from Raw can be bought individually with fillings such as yuzu salmon, prawn ceviche, spicy crab, and tofu “banh mi” on the menu.

The bar also offers sets of three, four, or five rolls priced at $21, $28 and $36, respectively.

To accompany the rolls, Raw also offers a ton of sides like miso soup, smashed cucumber salad, salmon crudo, and tempura.

If you love hand rolls, you’ll need to check out Raw Hand Roll Bar.

Raw Hand Roll Bar

Address: 150A – 615 6th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

