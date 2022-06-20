Ryuko, a new Japanese kitchen and bar concept set in a stunning space, just opened in Calgary.

Currently, the restaurant is in its soft opening phase for training and testing, but the grand opening party is happening this week, on Thursday, June 23, and Saturday, June 25.

Even in these early stages, the room, drinks, and food are absolutely fantastic.

This exciting new spot is located in South Calgary at 13200 Macleod Trail.

The room is spotless and sharp, made warm with plenty of plants, smiling faces, and colourful dishes.

From the outside, the black building found in a massive parking lot is a little mysterious. Still, inside, with neon lights, a centre sushi bar, and a multi-level patio opening very soon, you’re immediately transported somewhere other than YYC.

House-made taro chips, tartare, and bibimbap are just a few food items bound to become favourites.

The playful Wagyu beef served on a hot grilling rock atop a stone is one of the most delightful dishes we’ve seen in a while, served with a ponzu sauce and a spicy sesame sauce.

The tempura served here comes with a truffle aioli on the side, and the chicken katsu with fresh panko, cabbage salad with wafu dressing, and a house katsu sauce might be the best we’ve tried in Calgary.

For drinks, there are creative wonders like the yuzu chi-bai, made with soju, yuzu, elderflower and topped with a smoked citrus bubble that sits on the glass waiting to be popped.

There are also non-alcoholic cocktails and freshly brewed green tea imported from Japan.

Several sushi rolls and sashimi are available from the bar, but we suggest going all-in on the visually stunning sashimi plate. The toro here is also flown in directly from Japan!

The building is a little unassuming at first, but as soon as you walk through the doors, you realize you’re in for an experience.

This area needed a place like this, and it finally has it.

Ryuko

Address: 13200 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Instagram