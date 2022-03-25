JinBar, one of Canada’s best new restaurants and top dining spots, offers one of Calgary’s most unique and exciting culinary experiences.

The Bridgeland eatery received rave reviews from the enRoute publication, praising Chef Jinhee Lee’s delicious Asian fusion eats fused with bold Korean flavours.

The concept specializes in Korean-influenced cuisine but in bold and exciting ways. Korean fried chicken is a must-have, but there’s also pizzas, snacks, and more.

The pizza here alone is unlike anything you’ve tried before, with original creations like the soy brown butter wild mushroom pizza, or the sweet corn pizza, made with alfredo sauce, onion, jalapeño, mozzarella, parmesan, parsley, and honey butter chips.

The entire menu is like this. Familiar classics made with intense care and a playfulness that gets you excited to order and leaves you amazed when you try it.

The fried chicken is perfectly cooked every time, with flavours like Korean chilli glaze and honey garlic butter. Nothing on the menu here feels repetitive.

Tacos, sides, desserts, and a massive list of snacks and vegetable dishes are so well designed it feels perfect for an intimate date or as a large group looking to try and share everything.

The space at JinBar feels different on the two levels. The lower level is where you can watch the skilled bartenders shake and stir cocktails, like the Mu-gung-hwa, made with hibiscus infused gin, lime, wild berry shrub, and raspberry.

The upper level feels just as vibrant, with the open kitchen-style setting allowing diners to see the hustle and bustle of Chef Jinhee Lee and the kitchen team cook and perform.

JinBar operates out of a beautiful 105-year-old heritage building, decorated with minimalistic touch to preserve the look, with an eye-catching few neon signs and plants here and there.

It’s really no surprise that YYC’s JinBar also received the title of Best Bar Dining in the announcement from Air Canada’s enRoute awards.

If you want to try delicious food served with a dynamic flair, you’ve got to check this spot out.

JinBar

Address: 24 4th Street NE, Calgary

Instagram