Bar Chouette, an exciting new French-influenced contemporary wine and cocktail bar, is opening soon in Calgary.

Set to open this spring, it seems like the opening of this interesting new spot is very close.

Located in the heart of YYC in the Beltline community, this could definitely become one of the best bars in the city.

We’ve only seen a few of the feature cocktails, but the entire menu will be an “exploration of tried-and-true traditions with a modern twist.”

The Citrus Spice is a drink made with rapid infused rum, lime, grapefruit, and a secret blend of eight spices that includes tarragon, labrador tea, and Szechuan peppercorns. The Violette Haze is the spot’s take on a sour, shaken with crème de violette, elderflower liqueur, and house-made fresh mint syrup.

The decor inside looks bright, with an exceptional bar for seating, plenty of plants, neon signs, and art inspired by pop culture moments, like the dancing seen in Pulp Fiction.

This is one of the most exciting YYC openings to look forward to.

Stay tuned for an official opening date for this exciting new bar coming to Calgary.

Bar Chouette

Address: 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

