Letty: A brand-new pizzeria has just opened its doors in Calgary

Jul 9 2024, 4:52 pm
Calgary is home to some pretty exceptional pizza spots, and now, a brand-new offering has entered the mix.

Letty, a new pizzeria headed by Chef Daniel Ramon, has just opened at 247 12th Avenue SE, just under the BLVD building and across the street from the BMO Centre. 

Opening just in time for the Calgary Stampede celebrations, Letty is the perfect spot to take a break from the Midway.

The new spot not only offers plenty of pies but also seasonal small plates and weekend brunches. 

Small plates include helpings of grilled prawns with chilli-garlic butter, tuna crudo, grilled cabbage with Kewpie, Parmigiano, and fresh lime.

 

Of course, no visit to Letty would be complete without its neo-Neapolitan-style pizza, with a perfectly spotted crust and classic toppings such as margherita or pepperoni.

For the more adventurous, there are options such as Asparagus with fig jam, cream cheese, shaved asparagus, fior di latte, arugula, and pickled shallots. There’s also an amped-up version of a Hawaiian with smoked pork belly, pineapple, fior di latte, chilli oil, and scallions.

There’s even a dessert S’mores pizza, loaded with chocolate, mascarpone, and marshmallows, for those craving a sweet treat.

The drinks menu also offers easy-to-drink high balls and a small — but carefully curated — wine list.

The new spot is open from Monday to Sunday for dinner service, as well as brunch on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Letty

Address: 247 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

