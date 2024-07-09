Calgary is home to some pretty exceptional pizza spots, and now, a brand-new offering has entered the mix.

Letty, a new pizzeria headed by Chef Daniel Ramon, has just opened at 247 12th Avenue SE, just under the BLVD building and across the street from the BMO Centre.

Opening just in time for the Calgary Stampede celebrations, Letty is the perfect spot to take a break from the Midway.

The new spot not only offers plenty of pies but also seasonal small plates and weekend brunches.

Small plates include helpings of grilled prawns with chilli-garlic butter, tuna crudo, grilled cabbage with Kewpie, Parmigiano, and fresh lime.