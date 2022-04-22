Kama has been teasing us for a while, but it’s finally open!

Originally slated to open in the fall, then in March, and then again in mid-April, this exciting new Mediterranean concept from local Chef Kenny Kaechele is now open for lunch and dinner.

With fresh and vibrant dishes, this spot aims to celebrate the Mediterranean region’s beauty, culture, and cuisine, with chill vibes and even chiller drinks.

This Beltline location couldn’t be more exciting, with the chef-driven District at Beltline food hall right beside it and the highly anticipated Central tap house and 33 Acres Brewery opening up in the same building.

This area has become a significant hub for dining in Calgary in a short amount of time.

To shed some light on the new spot, highly respected Kaechele had spoken to Dished about what Calgarians can expect from his new restaurant.

“Comprised of small plates and share-style dishes, the menu is a collection of some classics reimagined, and many original dishes influenced by the regions surrounding the Mediterranean,” Kaechele told Dished.

“We will have a weekday happy hour, weekend brunch, and an entire department devoted to events and group dining. There are four categories to the menu: mezze and tapas, small plates, plant-forward, and grilled, braised, and roasted,” he added.

The cuisine here is modern-rustic Mediterranean with influences from across the region.

Mezze, tapas, and small plates include brilliant dishes, like grilled halloumi with pomegranate and mint, popcorn octopus with mojo verde, and a roti taco made with either beef kofta, sumac chicken, or falafel.

Larger dishes here are ideal for sharing or having on your own.

The saffron gnocchi with fried green tomatoes will become a popular item in the vegetable dishes, while grilled, braised, and roasted meat options, like roasted lamb sirloin with a parmesan gremolata, are equally as mouth-watering.

There’s even a twist on the classic carbonara, using ricotta instead of pasta, made with the traditional ingredients of guanciale, egg yolk, and pecorino romano.

“There will not be one definable cuisine at Kama, rather a mix of dishes inspired by the beauty and bounty of the Mediterranean region,” said Kaechele.

“I believe many of the great food traditions of the world started in this land, and as a chef I find myself craving the simple but timeless flavours of these old-world cuisines.”

The tradition of the ingredients and flavours will surely be evident in every menu item, but with the exciting creativity that has made Kenny a well-known chef across the country.

“I will reinvigorate forgotten classics, and introduce bold new flavours with a menu that invites and entices,” said Kaechele.

“A balance between the familiar and the exotic, buoyed by excellent technique and respect of ingredients,” he continued.

Kama is positioned to be a beacon of delicious food, a fantastic ambience, and a beautifully enriching atmosphere in a thoughtfully curated atmosphere.

This setting is the result of working with Amanda Hamilton Interior Design on the design of Kama.

“There will be a gorgeous arched entry, a large glass wine display, retractable windows on two walls which allow for an indoor patio setting in warmer months, a centrally positioned, u-shaped bar where the art of mixology and the cocktail craft will be on display,” said Kaechele.

“There is a large opening looking into the kitchen, Italian marble surfaces on the bar, the kitchen pass and another seating area built around a column.”

“The décor features a lot of architectural metalwork, burnished steel touches, tile, sheer drapery, floor rugs, a few plants, and some really damn cool lighting and furniture,” he added.

You’ll want to check out this highly anticipated new restaurant that we are so excited has opened its doors.

Kama

Address: 211 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram