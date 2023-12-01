Calcutta Cricket Club is set to reopen in its brand-new home this weekend, and there are some serious treats in store.

The popular Calgary restaurant, which is famous for its delicious menu of Indian fare, is taking up residence on 1st Street SW after moving out of its longstanding 17th Avenue location.

Reservations are open at the new spot from December 2, and from December 5, the restaurant will also be open for lunch services.

Calcutta Cricket Club is one of YYC’s best Indian restaurants, and the new space offers up a range of delicious eats, from chips and curry to chili chicken, kati rolls, and curries.

The spot also offers a three-course tasting menu to showcase its offerings.

The restaurant is also returning with a surprise holiday bar in the downstairs space that the Teahouse previously occupied.

The Christmas Club is fully decorated to spread the holiday cheer and is available for reservations between December 4 and 30.

Address: 1213 1st Street SW, Calgary

