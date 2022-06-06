Lil’ Empire, one of Calgary’s most popular burger joints, is opening a new location soon.

The address of this new spot is shrouded in mystery, with an Instagram announcement asking followers to guess where it will be going.

There is currently an Annex location at 4321 1st Street SE and a Bridgeland location at 1105 1st Avenue NE.

Known for its elite menu of burgers, fries, and hot dogs, each location is unique. Bridgeland is a collab with Made by Marcus ice cream and the Annex spot is in the brewery there. We can’t wait to see what this one will be like.

These extraordinary burgers are made with home ground beef and pickles, fried onions, lettuce, and the delicious homemade burger sauce. There are also a few wilder creations, like the spicy Korean with kimchi and spicy gochujang mayo.

Chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and different fries dishes, like the chili cheese fries, round out the menu for a dining experience that offers up something for everyone who walks in.

Plant-based options are also available here.

Another Lil’ Empire is always going to be a great thing for YYC, so stay tuned to discover when and where this spot is opening up.

