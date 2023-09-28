Park By Sidewalk Citizen is one of the most underrated restaurants in the city.

Not only is it known for having one of the coolest patios in the downtown core, but it also has one of the most beautiful rooms, interesting views, and deliciously fun food menus.

The building itself is an award-winning solarium that opens up to views of the gorgeous Memorial Park. Nature fills the view, but it creeps inside as well, with plants literally growing from dirt on the floor right beside your table. It isn’t gimmicky; it’s peaceful and stunning.

Dished recently had the opportunity to enjoy the room and try many of the dishes that are inspired by the bustling street foods of Israel. All are ideal for sharing, combining Mediterranean flavours with local ingredients.

Falafel

Covered in green tahini, chuma, creme fraiche, and za’atar, this is one of the best vegetarian dishes in the city.

Squid

This squid is battered and seasoned perfectly. It’s light and crispy, with homemade tzatziki and harissa to liven it up.

Grilled Pita with Dips

We got all of the dips. All of them were so different, garnished differently, and tasted entirely different: hummus, romesco, labneh, tahini, and babaganoush. The tahini was the favourite.

Skewers

There is quite a bit to choose from, all of which go perfectly with the dips and pita. We tried the lamb rib, beef flat iron, chicken thigh, and lamb sirloin. They were all seasoned so differently that it felt necessary to try them all out.

Watercress Salad

A little hard to eat, but it doesn’t matter because it’s so fresh and flavourful, made up of fig vinaigrette, apple, pomegranate, and quinoa.

Shishito and Green Beans

It seems like every single restaurant now has shishito peppers on the menu, the traditional “which ones are hot” roulette-style appetizer. The one here, made with sesame seeds and almonds, is the best we’ve tried in YYC.

Risotto

For a main, we went for the risotto made with smoked mushroom, peas, and manchego.

By the way, the drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, are creative and made in-house. In-house doesn’t always mean good, but here, it does.

Everyone has their favourite spots to eat, and many even have a list of ones they want to go to but haven’t yet. Park still feels like it’s flying under the radar, and it shouldn’t be. Put it on your list.

Next time we visit? We are definitely saving room for the potatoes with lemon, pepper, saffron, and manchego. And if you’re feeling like steak instead… may we suggest Modern Steak?

Park By Sidewalk Citizen

Address: 340 13th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram