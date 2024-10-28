The wait is finally over, as one of Calgary’s most loved Italian spots is finally making its big return to the city.

DOPO, the new concept from the team behind the acclaimed D.O.P. restaurant, has revealed that it is officially set to open its doors on November 5.

Following the closure of D.O.P. in August, DOPO is the latest iteration of the beloved Italian concept. It promises to stick to the roots of D.O.P. but has been reimagined by Chef David Leeder and owner Tony Migliarese.

DOPO will also be reopening in a brand-new location in the city’s bustling Marda Loop neighbourhood in the Avenue Thirty Four complex.

As if one restaurant opening wasn’t enough, the team has also opened a brand-new bar concept, Bar Rocca. The spot offers an extensive wine list, as well as Italian aperitivo, cocktails and snacks.

The spot will likely be a hot ticket for Calgary foodies, and we can’t wait to check it out.

Address: 10 – 1907 34th Avenue SW, Calgary

