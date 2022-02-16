The owners behind one of the best Vietnamese restaurants in Calgary are opening a new concept this spring.

Mot To, from the team behind Pho Dau Bo, will be a contemporary Vietnamese restaurant featuring a menu made up of classic dishes with modern twists.

The chefs here know that there is so much more to Vietnamese food than just western classics like pho and vermicelli bowls. This new concept is a chance to be playful and inventive with familiar and new dishes.

In Vietnam, it’s common for food vendors to specialize in just one dish, so when you arrive, all you have to do is yell “Mot To,” which directly translates to “One Bowl.”

Chef Sarah and Long hope that at this new restaurant, they can build a community where you can find that one bowl you love and can come in regularly and do just the same.

The menu is still being finalized, but a modern spin from the owners of Pho Dau Bo means we can expect some truly stunning dishes.

Pho Dau Bo, located at #110 4909 17th Avenue SE, Calgary, is known for many dishes, but possibly best for the Pho Sate Ga Hoac Bo Hoac Do Bien.

This dish is a broth cooked for 16 hours that can be ordered with chicken, beef, or seafood and can also be paired with the eatery’s regular beef broth or spicy sate broth.

With the hopes of opening in April of 2022, stay tuned for updates for this exciting new Vietnamese restaurant.

Mo To

Address: Centre Street and 16th Avenue, Calgary

Instagram