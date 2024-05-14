4 Calgary restaurants among Canada’s 100 Best in 2024
Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants 2024 was just unveiled, and plenty of Calgary spots made the cut.
Last year, seven restaurants were listed, and this year, four eateries claimed a spot on the coveted list.
Food critics, chefs, restaurateurs, food-savvy patrons, and industry experts from across the country were selected to vote for the restaurants, and it’s exciting to see that YYC was once again a hotspot for foodies.
This year, River Cafe was the highest-ranking restaurant from Calgary, landing at number 23.
Other notable spots that made it onto the top half of the coveted list include Eight (25), and D.O.P (46). They were closely followed by Major Tom (52).
Just a short drive away is another of the country’s best restaurants, Canmore’s Ankor, which came in at 76.
Calgary restaurants weren’t the only recognized institutions either, as a separate list of Canada’s 50 Best Bars highlighted four more spots.
Proof was the highest-ranking Calgary bar on the list at number 10, followed by Missy’s This That (13), Rain Dog Bar (30) and Paper Lantern (44).
The top-ranked restaurant across the country was once again Montreal’s Mon Lapin.
Check out the full list of winners here.