The dining scene in YYC is flourishing with people still excited to try the best new restaurants in Calgary.

Yes, there have been some sad closures, but there is no shortage of great restaurants in YYC.

The only difficult part is keeping track of them all, and knowing which new food spots are worth going to, and which ones might not be for you. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite gems that opened this past year.

These are some of the best new restaurants in Calgary that opened in 2022.

From the people that brought YYC Orchard Restaurant and Shelter Cocktail Bar, this new concept features an upscale menu of modern Latin American food and drinks.

In many ways, the restaurant feels tucked away, between the hustle and bustle of the city and the calming rush of the Bow River. As soon as we walked inside, it was obvious this was going to be a special addition to the Calgary dining scene.

Address: 421 Riverfront Avenue SE, Calgary

Located in the Inglewood community, this low-key but very hip cocktail bar has an alleyway entrance, tasty snacks, and incredible drinks.

The menu has snacks to share and meals to enjoy all to yourself. Taking inspiration from all over, the concept appears to be “great bar food ideas.”

Address: 1327a 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

This social house is now complete with a full kitchen, microbrewery, taproom, and patio. The room is decorated with adorable, do-it-yourself-style vintage brewery furniture.

There are six unique appetizers that are perfect for sharing and enjoying with beer, like the smoked chicken wings and the dumplings. The kale caesar salad here is made with preserved tomatoes, roasted grapes, spent grain garlic croutons, bacon lardons, basil, lemon, roasted garlic vinaigrette, and parmesan cheese.

There are also four different sandwiches, three kinds of pizzas made with cold fermented house dough, and four comfort meals, including a double smoked bacon mac and cheese, using creative ingredients like serpentini noodles and garlic spent grain crumble.

Address: 1059 14th Street SW, Calgary

This opening was very busy and there were some major lines to show it — both inside and outside the building.

Founded in Ontario in 2014, Odd Burger is one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains. It offers a menu of burgers, salads, wraps, desserts, and shakes.

Address: 1515 – 14th Street SW, Calgary

This counter-service spot opened on December 10, offering a simple menu with plenty of choices. You pick your sandwich, maybe grab a side and a drink, and you’re good to go.

There are nine different breakfast sandwiches to choose from here, all with creative and quality ingredients. You’ve never had a breakfast sandwich like these ones before.

Address: 1527 5th Street SW, Calgary

This new Italian restaurant concept — located in the same building (Stephen Avenue Place) as the best new restaurant in Canada, Major Tom — opened on Thursday, December 8.

Nothing says Italy like pasta and pizza, and Barbarella has eight different kinds of pasta and six pizza options that are going to make for some difficult decisions. People have been waiting a long time for this one, and it didn’t disappoint. It’s easily one of the best new restaurants in Calgary.

Address: #110, 700 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Oodle Noodle is a popular Edmonton-based noodle restaurant that just opened in Calgary.

Butter chicken mac and cheese, jungle curry, lemongrass chicken, and pad Thai are just a few of the noodle bowl options here. The thousand-year flavour bowl comes wok-fried with mandarin noodles, ginger, fresh vegetables, and black bean sauce, served with your choice of protein.

Address: 1244 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Olea is a new, chef-driven dining concept that just opened in Calgary.

The menu here is broken down into categories like pizza, mains, appetizers, and pinchos, which are traditional small snacks perfect over drinks at the bar.

There are five unique pizzas here as well, like the rich and delicious pear and brie topped with truffle, gruyere cheese, arugula, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and truffle honey.

It feels warm in here, so make a reservation for this new spot and get out of the cold.

Address: 1520 14th Street SW, Calgary

Dishes on the menu here include classics like bibimbap and Korean fried chicken, as well as creative new spins like the kimchi arancini fried rice balls, made with fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato cream sauce, and Grana Padano cheese.

Address: 1003 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Located underneath the extremely popular corner BBQ spot Comery Block, this low-key but very hip space doesn’t advertise itself at all, hidden to the side of the building, behind a plain door, and in the old storage space. You even have to avoid the kitchen to get there.

It may be a cocktail bar, but it’s also one of the best new restaurants in Calgary.

Address: Underneath Comery Block – 638 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This new noodle spot opened on Macleod Trail just in time to serve up hot, comforting dishes during the cold winter months.

Specializing in Kalguksu, a handmade Korean knife-cut noodle soup, this food spot is an interesting and delicious addition to YYC.

Address: 4340 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

The Wilde is a fine dining restaurant located on The Dorian Hotel’s 27th floor that features organic, sustainable, and local ingredients.

Creative dishes are served inside the stunning new room and outside on the highest patio in the entire city.

Address: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Borough Bar + Grill is an exciting new restaurant, bar, and patisserie that opened in northwest Calgary.

Inspired by the five boroughs of New York, Borough Bar + Grill already looks like it will become one of Calgary’s premier destinations.

Food from the five boroughs is incredibly diverse and the menu will be designed to reflect all of those different tastes. Expect to see New York-staple dishes like rotisserie chicken, prime rib, and whole fish on the tables.

Address: 4011 University Avenue NW, Calgary

This exciting new restaurant was originally supposed to open in the spring, so it’s so nice to finally have it here in YYC. The menu highlights the best ingredients Canada has to offer.

Canadian cuisine can be hard to define, and Fire and Flora seems like it will be a great representation of dishes and flavours.

The Canadian-focused menu at this exciting new spot will feature veggie-forward cuisine, so expect fresh vegetables and exciting flavours to enhance them.

Address: 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

ACME Pizza Co. is an exciting new pizza spot inside the Two House Brewing Co., a new beer taproom.

Located in Calgary’s bustling Sunalta community, the pizzas here are classic and contemporary, and the beers are delicious and house-brewed. Both the brewery and the pizza menu only launched last week.

These hand-built pizzas were thought up by Executive Chef and Pizzaiolo Avdyl “Agostino” Agolli, and there are 16 different kinds to choose from.

This is a two-for-one spot and one of the best new restaurants in Calgary.

Address: 1901 10th Street SW, Calgary

This spot has an Italian market, a lounge, a Prosecco and coffee bar, a pizzeria, and a chic Italian restaurant.

Each of these places are just steps away from the next one — and in the same building! The Oliver building is located right in the heart of Calgary at 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary.

It’s basically an Italian food hall with a little bit of everything.

Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Located in a hidden room behind Una Pizza on 17th Avenue, Frenchie closed nearly a year ago and we are so happy it’s back.

Adorably named after the dog breed, this secret spot has an extensive wine list, cocktails, snacks to pair, and a delectable choice of fondue options.

This little back wine bar has close to 15 wines by the glass, from refreshing sparkling to bold reds. Grab a bottle and stay a while, with wine from all over the world and prices that you can sip on a budget.

Address: 616 17th Avenue SW, Calgary (behind Una Pizza)

Ryuko is a new Japanese kitchen and bar concept set in a stunning space in YYC.

House-made taro chips, tartare, and bibimbap are just a few food items bound to become favourites.

The playful Wagyu beef served on a hot grilling rock atop a stone is one of the most delightful dishes we’ve seen in a while, served with a ponzu sauce and a spicy sesame sauce.

The tempura served here comes with a truffle aioli on the side, and the chicken katsu — with fresh panko, house katsu sauce, and cabbage salad with a Wafu dressing — might be the best we’ve tried in Calgary.

This is definitely one of the best new restaurants in Calgary, and hopefully, people will make the trip to check it out.

Address: 13200 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Sorella Trattoria is an authentic pasta restaurant with fun twists on dishes.

This new concept promises a “fresh take on Italian with the wisdom of generations of family tradition.” Located at 1036 Centre Street N, this pasta restaurant’s name means sister because every guest is to be treated like family.

The entire food menu is split into small plates, vegetables, pasta, and meat and fish. Each one is authentically made but with modern twists that never feel like it’s trying too hard.

Address: 1036 Centre Street N, Calgary

Aiming to be a gathering place in the neighbourhood for great food, friends, and good times, this spot is another welcome addition to the District at Beltline.

One of Calgary’s most notable chefs behind spots like Pigot Burgers and Pat and Betty, Chef Mike Pigot, has curated an incredible menu of pub-style food that includes nacho trays, sliders, sushi rolls, teriyaki bowls, enchiladas, burgers, and more.

Address: 211 – 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

This chain is known for unbelievably soft and airy pancakes that are bouncy and light, with toppings that include fresh fruit, decadent chocolate, house-made cream cheeses, and more.

Address: 1111 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Identifying itself as a “premium dive bar,” The Banquet Bar is an exciting new addition to the University District, which has become one of the most vibrant communities in Calgary.

The space inside is spectacular, with tons of wooden tables and colourful booths, neon signs and other artwork covering the walls, TVs seen from every angle, games like billiards, ping pong, a mini-bowling alley, and a life-size Price is Right wheel.

Address: University District – #220, 3953 University Avenue NW, Calgary

From the team behind Pho Dau Bo, this contemporary Vietnamese restaurant features a menu of traditional dishes with modern twists.

The food menu features a modern spin from the owners of Pho Dau Bo, and they have created some truly stunning dishes. Spicy peanut soup, Vietnamese subs with pork belly, roasted bone marrow, and the popcorn bone-in quail with fried basil and spicy mayo are fresh takes on dishes we already love.

Address: 1609 Centre Street NW, Calgary

Surfy Surfy is a spot for tacos, burritos, beer, and more in CF Chinook Centre.

The food is mostly taco- and burrito-style Mexican food, with modern twists and culinary influences from California, Asia, and anywhere the beach lifestyle is enjoyed. Appetizers and snacks include classics like corn fritters, French fries, and chicken wings, but with unique flavours and ingredients like kimchi seasoning and spicy ketchup on the fries, or wings with yuzu kosha ranch.

The room is also one of the most visually stunning rooms in Calgary.

Address: CF Chinook Centre – 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Pat and Betty had their opening in early January, and it’s already become one of the most popular restaurants in Calgary.

This European-inspired dinette and bar have a reservation list that fills up really quickly, so get on that list as soon as you can. The menu here has both small and large plates that are as beautiful to look at as they are delicious to eat.

Address: 1217 1 Street SW, Calgary

Lonely Mouth is another alluring addition to Calgary’s 17th Avenue.

The menu here is elevated and inspired twists on beloved Japanese classics, with everything from salty snacks, to hand rolls, to meat and fish entrees, and plenty of tempura options.

Address: 528 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

OEB Breakfast Co. is a breakfast institution in Calgary, with many of us already having a go-to dish we know we are ordering before we even sit down. The University District has been rapidly expanding with homes and businesses, and in December they were the lucky community to get a new OEB Breakfast Co. this year.

Address: 4132 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Serving authentic Korean fried chicken to Calgary is the new spot I M Chicken. There are eight completely unique ways to order the perfectly cooked chicken here, with other tasty sides and add-ons to complete whatever combo you choose to go with.

Address: 1330 15 Avenue SW #1C, Calgary

For years, Milk Tiger was one of the most popular cocktail bars in Calgary. After a nearly two-year closure, Milk Tiger is back in a new location serving quality comfort food and classic cocktails stirred and shared up perfectly.

Address: 2004 4 Street SW, Calgary

Serving killer cocktails, craft beer, amazing wine, and delicious Hong Kong-adjacent cuisine, this Inglewood spot is a heck of a time.

This bar and eatery is found right underneath the very popular Rain Dog Bar.

Address: 1214 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

