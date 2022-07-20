Luca Mercato is a new modern and stylish Italian market opening this weekend in the heart of Calgary.

This bright and clean modern market was originally planned to open in mid-June, so it’s very exciting that it’s finally here. Providing premium products in a convenient location, this will be a popular central hub for incredible Italian food.

Opening Saturday, July 23, this market joins other Italian spots like the Fleetwood Lounge, Pazzi Pizzeria, and the trendy Treno Coffee & Prosecco shop.

At this Italian market, there will be everyday essentials, in-store pre-packaged meals to go and select wines for sale.

As if that wasn’t enough, there will be a butcher counter and deli for fresh baked goods, premium produce, high-quality Italian meats, and dairy products.

This exciting new market will be opening in the same space as Treno, the exciting new cafe and bar concept that opens next month as well.

An exact opening date is now set, and we can’t wait to explore the shelves stocked with imported goods and order specialty items from across the counter.

More details to come on product and menu specifics.

Luca Mercato

Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

