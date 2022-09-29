Best of Kin Social, a new taproom, restaurant, and brewery, just opened in Calgary.

This has been a popular beer since launching in 2017, and now, the team has an amazing new space and menu for guests to discover while enjoying the beer. Calgary has some great breweries to grab a bite to eat, and this looks to be another great addition.

This social house is now complete with a full kitchen, microbrewery, taproom, and patio. The room is decorated with adorable do-it-yourself-style vintage brewery furniture.

Located in the Sunalta community, this new space has a great selection of beers, merchandise, and a high-quality menu.

The snacks have familiar bar-style options like fries, but the ones here are triple-cooked Kenebec fries, served with either mama kwan or malt vinegar aioli.

There are six unique appetizers that are perfect for sharing and enjoying with beer, like the smoked chicken wings and the dumplings. The kale caesar salad here is made with preserved tomatoes, roasted grapes, spent grain garlic croutons, bacon lardons, basil, lemon, roasted garlic vinaigrette, and parmesan cheese.

There are also four different sandwiches, three different pizzas made with cold fermented house dough, and four comfort meals, including a double smoked bacon mac n cheese, using creative ingredients like serpentini noodles and garlic spent grain crumble.

And, of course, there are all of the beers to try, like the Big Hat hazy IPA and the Dad Beer lager, or any of the seasonal options, like the Sailors Delight coffee kelp stout.

This new concept opened on September 23, so go in and be one of the first people to check it out for yourself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Best Of Kin Brewing (@bestofkin)

Best of Kin Social

Address: 1059 14th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram